Syria: Pres. Al-Julani’ praises his new best bud Trump on decision to lift sanctions

Al-Sharaa praises his new best bud Trump for 'BRAVE' decision to lift sanctions

'He will help Syrian people have a better future'.

Adds his govt about to 'start REVOLUTION of Syria'.

Adding: Trump asked about him on Air Force One: "Young, attractive guy. Tough guy." — Trump, when asked about his impression of HTS leader Abu Mohammad al-Julani.

(Yes, the former leader of Jabhat al-Nusra. Trump Tower Damascus 2030?)???

Adding:

Trump will NOT travel to Istanbul for peace talks — Reuters

No Trump, no Putin on 15th.

Nevertheless, Steve Witkoff and Marco Rubio are expected to arrive in Istanbul on May 16.

Looks like Zelensky will have time to sightsee

Adding:

Red Sea adventure depleted US stockpiles — Navy Secretary

After 1.5 years of fighting against the Houthis, the US Navy is engaging with the military industry to replenish its air defense munitions, US Secretary of the Navy John Phelan admitted in a written statement before Congress.

@Sputnik