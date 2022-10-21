STACEY SAYS HAVING CHILDREN IS WHY YOU’RE WORRIED ABOUT YOUR PRICE FOR GAS

It’s fascinating to me to witness someone so hateful of the citizens she’s wanting to represent - still get support. She doesn’t believe black Georgians have the educational capacity to procure their own government issued identification. She does, but they don’t. And now she is compounding that bigotry by suggesting that abortion is a responsible avenue to alleviate the economic woes placed upon them by Democratic leadership. Yes you heard that right. It’s not the high price of gas and food, it’s the influx of illegal immigration, it’s not the businesses that were forced to close that will never come back, it’s the fact that babies are financial burdens that should be tossed overboard until your economic situation improves.





ON PODCAST: https://anchor.fm/lightbulbinitiative/episodes/STACEY-SAYS-HAVING-CHILDREN-IS-WHY-YOURE-WORRIED-ABOUT-YOUR-PRICE-FOR-GAS-e1pj1jk