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We Do Have A Trump Card....OUR SHERIFFS! LET THE MASS ARRESTS BEGIN!!!
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521 views • January 13, 2021
I discuss my ideas about how criminals and traitors who were complicit with either the COVID Conspiracy or the conspiracy to steal the election or insurrection.and how we gan gain awareness from the big global media watching sheeple as we arrest the criminals in our own cities and states who were involved in these crimes
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