03-07-24 Yesterday I was honored...

Homeless To Independence Inc.
03-07-24 Good Morning Everyone!

I was honored last evening by Alignable Alliance of Lehigh Valley PA Group last evening for being Alignable's Quakertown Small Business Person of 2024...

There were several of us from various communities through the Eastern Pennsylvania area, some coming from as far as Harrisburg PA.

What a pleasure to meet all of the others honored and to see those from our group!

Thank you Alignable and those that voted!


Ann MartinFrey
Founder and CEO
Homeless To Independence Inc.
Keywords
small businessnetworkingnonprofit

