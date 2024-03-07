03-07-24 Yesterday I was honored...

03-07-24 Good Morning Everyone!



I was honored last evening by Alignable Alliance of Lehigh Valley PA Group last evening for being Alignable's Quakertown Small Business Person of 2024...



There were several of us from various communities through the Eastern Pennsylvania area, some coming from as far as Harrisburg PA.



What a pleasure to meet all of the others honored and to see those from our group!



Thank you Alignable and those that voted!



Ann MartinFrey

Founder and CEO

Homeless To Independence Inc.