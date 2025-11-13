Loaded (1996, Saturn)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Loaded ( known as Blood Factory (ブラッドファクトリー) in Japan) is a shoot'em up and run-and-gun developed by British company Gremlin Interactive and published by Interplay (in North America), Gremlin Interactive (in Europe and Australia) and Electronic Arts Victor (in Japan). It also came out for Playstation.