BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Satan’s Demotion, Adam and Eve’s Dominion, Giants in The Promised Land - Phil Hotsenpiller
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
405 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
53 views • 2 weeks ago


Why did Satan fall from heaven to Earth? Why does he so vehemently hate mankind? The answers are all available in the Word of God. Phil Hotsenpiller is the co-founder and senior pastor of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California, and he has written articles for many high-profile publications. He is passionate and extremely knowledgeable about explaining the fall of Lucifer and his hatred for Adam and his offspring. He discusses in detail the origins of Lucifer’s discontent and iniquity, and whether Adam’s dominion over the Earth intersected with his own domain. Phil also breaks down passages from Isaiah and Genesis that give more explanation on why Lucifer fell from heaven, and teaches about the giants the Israelites found in The Promised Land.



TAKEAWAYS


Genesis 1:27 tells us that God created Man in His own image


Man’s special image is very different from the angels, who cannot be redeemed from sin like humans


Phil suggests that Satan’s fall took place before the creation of Adam and before falling to Earth, Lucifer was sinless and perfect


Once an angel falls, it becomes a demonic spirit



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Toe Bone video: https://bit.ly/3FLNRwd

Download the CCM App: https://bit.ly/3d2wSYy

It’s Midnight in America book: https://amzn.to/3G0uvn6


🔗 CONNECT WITH PHIL HOTSENPILLER

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/philhotsenpiller/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/

Medi-Share: https://www.medishare.com/tina-griffin

MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom

Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

Keywords
californiasatandevilgiantsnephilimdangenesis 6fallen angelluciferadam and evetina griffingenetic corruptioncounter culture mom showinfluence churchphill hotsenpiller
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy