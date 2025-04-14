Satan’s Demotion, Adam and Eve’s Dominion, Giants in The Promised Land - Phil Hotsenpiller

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why did Satan fall from heaven to Earth? Why does he so vehemently hate mankind? The answers are all available in the Word of God. Phil Hotsenpiller is the co-founder and senior pastor of Influence Church in Anaheim Hills, California, and he has written articles for many high-profile publications. He is passionate and extremely knowledgeable about explaining the fall of Lucifer and his hatred for Adam and his offspring. He discusses in detail the origins of Lucifer’s discontent and iniquity, and whether Adam’s dominion over the Earth intersected with his own domain. Phil also breaks down passages from Isaiah and Genesis that give more explanation on why Lucifer fell from heaven, and teaches about the giants the Israelites found in The Promised Land.
TAKEAWAYS
Genesis 1:27 tells us that God created Man in His own image
Man’s special image is very different from the angels, who cannot be redeemed from sin like humans
Phil suggests that Satan’s fall took place before the creation of Adam and before falling to Earth, Lucifer was sinless and perfect
Once an angel falls, it becomes a demonic spirit
