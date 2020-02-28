© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
REAL WONDER WOMAN
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
16 views • February 28, 2020
WILL A REAL WONDER WOMAN SAVE CALIFORNIA? (18 minutes)
Will Mary be the REAL Wonder Woman who will cement her legacy as the woman who saved California?
Mary D. Nichols ([email protected]) is currently serving as the chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) (800) 242-4450 . In 1972, she was involved in a suit against the United States federal government, arguing that under the Clean Air Act, the United States Environmental Protection Agency must force California to develop a stringent plan to deal with air pollution in Los Angeles.
But a peculiar confluence of history, legal precedent and regulatory defiance has given California unique authority to write its own air pollution rules. And because 12 other states now follow California’s standards, the state finds itself in an extraordinary position to stage a regulatory mutiny of sorts . “We’re standing firm. We’re prepared to sue. We’re prepared to do what we need to do,” Ms. Nichols said in a recent interview. “We aren’t going anywhere.” Some critics impotently challenge the expansive powers of a board of unelected CARB officials with the authority to set environmental policy.
Mary D. Nichols is also a Professor in the UCLA Institiute of the Environment and holds a faculty appointment as Professor in Residence at the Law School as well as an appointment in the School of Public Affairs. She teaches a seminar in air and water law in the School of Law.
Before joining UCLA, she served as Secretary for California’s Resources Agency, where she set policy for 27 departments, boards, commissions and conservancies, including Forestry and Fire Protection, Water Resources, Fish and Game, and State Parks, and led efforts to gain voter approval for four successful bond acts that raised over $10 billion for land and water programs. In a long career as an environmental lawyer and policymaker, Nichols has worked as a senior staff attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Center for Law in the Public Interest, and headed the Environment Now Foundation as Executive Director. She also co-founded the first environmental justice working group, a multi-ethnic forum for leaders from traditional environmental and community-based organizations to address issues of environmental equity. She served as Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Clinton Administration and was appointed Chair of the California Air Resources Board by Gov. Edmund G. Brown, Jr.
Her principal areas of interest are the role of science in environmental decision-making and the creation of new institutions for environmental governance. Will Mary be the REAL Wonder Woman who will cement her legacy as the woman who saved California?
RECENT EPA RELATED POSTS
March 9, 2018 - "The E.P.A Chief Wanted a Climate Science Debate. Trump’s Chief of Staff Stopped Him" https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/09/climate/pruitt-red-team-climate-debate-kelly.html
February 27, 2018 - "Don't Let E.P.A. Blow You Off Or Hide Behind Smoke Screen Tactics": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1987322618261414/
February 20, 2018 - "If Climate Change Wrecks Your City, Can It Sue Exxon?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1982747562052253/
February 17, 2018 - "Mary D. Nichols And Her Entire CARB Board Continue Their Silence": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980682942258715/
February 16, 2018 - "Friend or Foe?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980012515659091/
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/real-wonder-woman/
Will Mary be the REAL Wonder Woman who will cement her legacy as the woman who saved California?
Mary D. Nichols ([email protected]) is currently serving as the chair of the California Air Resources Board (CARB) (800) 242-4450 . In 1972, she was involved in a suit against the United States federal government, arguing that under the Clean Air Act, the United States Environmental Protection Agency must force California to develop a stringent plan to deal with air pollution in Los Angeles.
But a peculiar confluence of history, legal precedent and regulatory defiance has given California unique authority to write its own air pollution rules. And because 12 other states now follow California’s standards, the state finds itself in an extraordinary position to stage a regulatory mutiny of sorts . “We’re standing firm. We’re prepared to sue. We’re prepared to do what we need to do,” Ms. Nichols said in a recent interview. “We aren’t going anywhere.” Some critics impotently challenge the expansive powers of a board of unelected CARB officials with the authority to set environmental policy.
Mary D. Nichols is also a Professor in the UCLA Institiute of the Environment and holds a faculty appointment as Professor in Residence at the Law School as well as an appointment in the School of Public Affairs. She teaches a seminar in air and water law in the School of Law.
Before joining UCLA, she served as Secretary for California’s Resources Agency, where she set policy for 27 departments, boards, commissions and conservancies, including Forestry and Fire Protection, Water Resources, Fish and Game, and State Parks, and led efforts to gain voter approval for four successful bond acts that raised over $10 billion for land and water programs. In a long career as an environmental lawyer and policymaker, Nichols has worked as a senior staff attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council and the Center for Law in the Public Interest, and headed the Environment Now Foundation as Executive Director. She also co-founded the first environmental justice working group, a multi-ethnic forum for leaders from traditional environmental and community-based organizations to address issues of environmental equity. She served as Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in the Clinton Administration and was appointed Chair of the California Air Resources Board by Gov. Edmund G. Brown, Jr.
Her principal areas of interest are the role of science in environmental decision-making and the creation of new institutions for environmental governance. Will Mary be the REAL Wonder Woman who will cement her legacy as the woman who saved California?
RECENT EPA RELATED POSTS
March 9, 2018 - "The E.P.A Chief Wanted a Climate Science Debate. Trump’s Chief of Staff Stopped Him" https://www.nytimes.com/2018/03/09/climate/pruitt-red-team-climate-debate-kelly.html
February 27, 2018 - "Don't Let E.P.A. Blow You Off Or Hide Behind Smoke Screen Tactics": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1987322618261414/
February 20, 2018 - "If Climate Change Wrecks Your City, Can It Sue Exxon?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1982747562052253/
February 17, 2018 - "Mary D. Nichols And Her Entire CARB Board Continue Their Silence": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980682942258715/
February 16, 2018 - "Friend or Foe?": https://www.facebook.com/groups/geoengineering.perpetrators/permalink/1980012515659091/
Read the full story at https://inventionschool.tech/real-wonder-woman/
Keywords
californiachemtrailsclimate changegeoengineeringglobal warmingepablack opsdeep stateweather warfarestratospheric aerosol injectionevidencecrimes against humanitycovert operationscontrailsfull spectrum dominanceaircraftflight trackeratmospheric aerosol injectionnanoparticleshigh pressure ridgeenvironmental pollution agency
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.