Epic Summer Garden Tour & Grilled Miso Eggplant & Peach-Apple-Blueberry Cheesecake!

Plants are growing well. New starts are doing well. I made a miso-sauce for my green eggplant, and a cheesecake topped with peaches, apples and blueberries.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll