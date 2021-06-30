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DEATH TO AMERICA "WE WILL TAKE ALL WEAPONS"
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211 views • June 30, 2021
A leopard never changes its spots. Lt. General Honoré once led the gun confiscation effort in New Orleans following Katrina. He is now leading the response to the so-called "armed insurrection" on Jan. 6th with plans to implement a nationwide gun grab.
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http://freeworldnews.tv/
https://www.infowars.com/
http://europe.infowars.com
https://banned.video/
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