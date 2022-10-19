CDC Votes 15-0 to Add COVID-19 Vax to the "Vaccines for Children (VFC)" Program

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CDC Votes 15-0 to Require COVID Vaccine for Children’s Immunization Schedule Including 6-Month-Old Babies
There is another vote tomorrow morning on the child immunization schedule revisions.
No one at the CDC has been elected by the citizens of the United States.
@ChiefNerd