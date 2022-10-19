Create New Account
CDC Votes 15-0 to Add COVID-19 Vax to the "Vaccines for Children (VFC)" Program
GalacticStorm
Published a month ago
CDC Votes 15-0 to Require COVID Vaccine for Children’s Immunization Schedule Including 6-Month-Old Babies

There is another vote tomorrow morning on the child immunization schedule revisions.

No one at the CDC has been elected by the citizens of the United States.

According to Statista, the US has reported 15.2 million cases in children under 18.  This would suggest a mortality rate of 00.0085% amongst 0-17 year old children.

