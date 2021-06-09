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Del BigTree and Others Discuss the Danger of the Spike Protein
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225 views • June 09, 2021
The Spike Proteins at one time were thought to stay near the injection site; however, that is not the case the Spike Proteins move around the body damaging the heart, lungs, brain and immune system.
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