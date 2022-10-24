Live UFO chat with Paul --082- UFO vid catch up time - RaceTrack UAPs + Cruise Missile UAP + NASA

#UAP #UAPS #offworldcraft #alien #aliens #fraudchannels
#UFOLOGY #AfieldofLies #misinformation #disinformation
Topics with Chapters (TimeStamps)
(0) complete after the show! its Live unscripted!
(rough time locations)
[00:00:00] (1) Gen Chat and wait for people to join the live show
[00:01:00] (1b) Coming up - UFOs or more misidentified UAPS
[00:07:40] (2) Main Topics begins - Big HEADS and Aliens :)
[00:14:00] (3) Cruise Missile 100 percent debunked using ADS-B data
by Mick but GUFON and TPOM trash his solid research is laughable.
[00:35:00] (4) Mick West Vid debunk of the Ben Hansen RaceTrack Pilot
lights on the horizon gone over... and Paul agrees its a solid explanation
of the video lights but not claim of UFOs circling plane.
[00:52:30] (6) New Hardware USB-C camera add-ons for Phones for Thermal
and night vision from $250USD .. we spend a bit of time of this Topic
reviewing what could be useful for GHOST hunting and UFO Sky Watching.
[01:15:00] (7) GabberBeastTV joins on the side chat Paul sorts out a echo
[01:23:00] (8) Article on new IR mid-range device for Smartphone designed in
Israel, for Spy Sats or future home users? Say What UH...
[01:42:00] (9) FLIR tech for Smartphone
[02:09:00] (10) Secureteam10 UFO claims of months old UFO vids already debunked
is laughable.. Paul adds more to his older debunks for it.
[02:57:00] (11) Gabber demands I look at TPOM latest vids as they are so bad
and full of BS. So I skim one that was debunked earlier with Micks findings, The look
as NASA video corruption nonsense and heli uap vids of Mylar Balloon closer to camera.
[03:15:00] (12) Blood moon, filmed through trees and someone walking and stopping
is meant to be a BS UAP according to the frauds. More noise!
[03:29:00] (13) MetalGaming joins with Gabber on side voice/video to talk NN vid and NASA
[03:36:18] (14) NN news apollo 11 alleged UFOs, Pauls works it first one is just crater and others are just again emulsion peel and scratches. NN is shilling disinfo again. This is
not his full video but sneak peak so will probably have to revisit his final one!
[03:57:00] (15) Again Gabber and 18wheels team up (rabbit hole team) on faked moon landings and Buzz admitting to it.. Paul again proves the faked mocko documentary where they lied on camera as a stunt and look at Landing Site Images to prove its legit and were on the moon.
[04:14:00] (16) Flag on the moon, why cant Hubble film it and JWST as well. Paul researched
again past debunks on it.. about lens size needed of stadium size.. but smallest
object Hubble can see is 100m in size..
[04:38:00] (17) What does JWST look like and why cant it film the moon. Paul finds out
and shows how its not designed to look back but fixed orbit with telescope one
side and solar cells and radiation blocker the back side. see image is easier.
Paul warps up for the night....
cheers Paul.
Thanks for watching, Liking, and commenting on video it really helps.. and join our serious UFO research group on Discord social text chat and optional voice group see join link in the about tab or banner bar and here as well, (https://discordapp.com/invite/D3s3SPr)
A new How-To Tutorial on Discord and Group layout
is now HERE!
(https://youtu.be/LmOPdnOQ7Xs)
cheers Paul.
All Links can be found here to socials and beyond!
https://linktr.ee/totclinks
our website is listed there theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
*** If you want to support my work with a donation as low
as $1 a month then thanks very much ***
Find all ways to donate here including monthly options
That do NOT take 30 percent of the donation like google does!
https://theouttherechannel.wordpress.com
Purchase my Tshirt Designs and Other Merc Here
( I Earn from $3 to $5 per Item
which goes towards production costs)
https://shop.spreadshirt.com/TheOutThereChannel/
Thanks to the Following
Paul S. (Music)
Free Music Archive (creative commons music)
Lobo_Loco_-_01_-_Technomagus_City_ID_501.mp3
sometimes other tunes or a mix of 2
Elvis_Herod_-_07_-_Eggs_Toast_Gas_Fish.mp3
Marc_Burt_-_04_-_Elements_Psychadelik_Pedestrian_chillout_edit.
ALL footage used is either done under the express permission of the original owner, or is public domain and falls under rules of Fair Use. We are making such material available for the purposes of criticism, comment, review and news reporting
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.