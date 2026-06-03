Political Health, Rogan Measles Treatment, Booster Industrial Complex, PFAS Newborns, Trans Fat Debate, Bill "Mr. Rogers" Gates - The RSB Show 6-3-26

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TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Political Health, Rogan Measles Treatment, Gut Bacteria Link, Mental Diagnostics Doubts, Food First Toolkit, Silver Aloe QOTD, Booster Industrial Complex, PFAS Newborns, Trans Fat Debate, Ferrum Magneticum, Bill "Mr. Rogers" Gates, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/political-health-divergence-measles-treatment-surge-after-joe-rogan-gut-bacteria-link-to-gut-trusted-mental-diagnostics-doubts-food-first-toolkit-silver-aloe-qotd-booster-complex-continues-pfas/