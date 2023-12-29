THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part 17 - Depopulation – Extinction Tool Number 10, Vaccination - 8-24-2021

Last but not least: Extinction tool number 10 on our list: Vaccinations. One of our most chilling episodes about the dangers of vaccinations. Not based on theories or beliefs, but on rock hard scientific facts. We promise you, once you’ve seen this episode, once you know what ingredients are in those shots, you’ll never take another jab in your life! This part 17 has been called by thousands of viewers world-wide “a life saviour”…

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Ryan Grech

If you liked this part, please consider supporting our work: https://www.fallcabal.com/

We make these documentaries without being paid, so any donation - no matter how small - is most welcome!

This way we can continue giving our work to the world for free, in order to wake up as many people as possible...

Join our FallCabal Telegram Platform for free daily updates: https://t.me/Fall_of_the_Cabal