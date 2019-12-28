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AMERICA IS THE GATHERING OF ISRAEL
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40 views • December 28, 2019
The Lost Tribes, what happened to them? America is the gathering of Israel, described in Daniel 7 the eagle wings made to stand like a man. The reason the world and false church is working to destroy Europe and America is because of our identity which was hidden and records destroyed by the Jesuits. The struggle of Gods people against those who want to take over control from God.
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