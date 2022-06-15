THOUSANDS CAUGHT FAKING VACCINE CARD

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Del BigTree at the HighWire.
A recent bust on a widespread fraudulent vaccine passport ring uncovered the names of celebrity and elite clients who paid big bucks to avoid the mandatory jab, including a big pharma boss.
#VaccinePassports #FakeVaccinePassports #PharmaMar
POSTED: June 13, 2022
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