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The best clips of the Kennedy vs Dershowitz vaccine debate
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47 views • July 31, 2020
I'm revisiting the Robert Kennedy Jr. debate with Alan Dershowitz over vaccines and a possible future vaccine for COVID-19. I made a better compilation of video clips from the debate that I think were the best parts of it.
Link to the entire debate video:
https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE
Link to the entire debate video:
https://youtu.be/IfnJi7yLKgE
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