Why we're 'RUNNING OUT OF OPTIONS' to avoid economic collapse

Glenn Beck





Dec 4, 2023





The stock markets had a good month in November. But Glenn warns, "enjoy it while it lasts." Glenn reviews how the Federal Reserve's actions — especially its quick pivot from allowing debt to pile up to slamming on the breaks — could likely lead to a massive crash. "We are running out of options," he says, as the yearly interest on our national debt skyrockets toward $1 trillion. So, Glenn gives you the real stats while the Fed says it has everything under control ...





► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck

/ glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ibWaofqOcjc