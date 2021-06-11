Dr.Sellin: Deliberate Attempt To Disguise & Coverup True Origin of COVID-19 in Scientific Community

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6/2/2021 In Bannon’s Warroom, Dr. Selling said there is a deliberate attempt to disguise and cover up of the true origin of Covid-19 in the scientific community led by Peter Daszsk. And Fauci’s email suggested that he knew the truth. The revealed email really is a great strike to Dr. Fauci.