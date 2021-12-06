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Moving Into Eternity Part 4: Leaving the Earth
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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12 views • December 06, 2021

Jesus is coming back for his bride and it should be of great comfort to know that God has made wonderful preparations for our welfare and departure from this planet. Someday the dead in Christ will be extracted from the earth and sea and receive eternal spirit bodies just like Jesus had at his resurrection.

Those who are still alive will also be caught up together with the dead in the air to meet Jesus in the clouds. The rapture will not happen until the Antichrist has been revealed; not only that but he will sit in the rebuilt temple at Jerusalem and declare his godhood to the world.

Conversely, the Book of Revelation is the only place where we are told about the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. For this magnificent party, God has prepared a banquet hall that is big enough to hold untold millions of Christians and Jesus will finally be united with his bride, the Church. We will attend with our new spiritual bodies and Jesus will be married to the bride He purchased on the cross.

It will truly be an incredible experience but these future events are only exciting if you have a seat reserved for this heavenly party. Do you have a reservation for the Marriage Supper of the Lamb? It's still not too late to make a decision about your eternal fate!

Sermon Outline: https://eaec.org/sermons/2013/RLJ-1423.pdf

RLJ-1423 -- DECEMBER 22, 2013

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