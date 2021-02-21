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Клементс Ервэй "Билл Гейтс режиссёр коронакризиса, а правительства исполнители"
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33 views • February 21, 2021
Биолог Клементс Ервэй отвечает на вопрос, является ли Билл Гейтс «режиссёром коронакризиса», и если да, то в каком смысле. Поводом для этого послужила гостевая статья Билла Гейтса в газете Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) от 30 сентября 2020 года. Ервэй полагается на месяцы исследований, посвященных текущей "коронаполитике", в своей книге «Wir können es besser» (Мы можем сделать это лучше). Его исследование показало, что политика руководствуется не научными доказательствами, а интересами фармацевтических лоббистов.
Ссылка на оригинал видео на немецком: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eEMWsuOUiM
Дополнительные ссылки:
[1] Clemens Arvays ursprüngliches Video über den Lobbyismus durch Bill Gates für genetische Impfstoffe und verkürzte Zulassungsverfahren (April 2020): https://youtu.be/LfbbikCPoHk
[2] Gastbeitrag Bill Gates FAZ 30.9.2020: https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/digitec/bill-gates-wie-die-corona-pandemie-gestoppt-werden-kann-16977815.html
[3] Keine Evidenz für „Maskenzwang“: Beiträge von Frau Prof. Ines Kappstein, Infektiologin und Hygieneexpertin:
(a) zum Nachlesen im Thieme-Verlag: https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/a-1174-6591
(b) Audio-Podcast von Frau Prof. Kappstein: https://youtu.be/zQIHP2fmmns
[4] Nicht zugelassene Impfstoffe bereits zu hunderten Millionen Dosen vorbestellt:
(a) https://www.deutsche-apotheker-zeitung.de/news/artikel/2020/08/27/der-run-auf-covid-19-impfstoffe
(b) https://www.apotheken-umschau.de/Coronavirus/Deutschland-sichert-sich-Corona-Impfstoff-559201.html
[5] Lockdowns verschärften Welthunger: https://www.oxfam.org/en/research/hunger-virus-how-covid-19-fuelling-hunger-hungry-world
[6] Malaria-Übersterblichkeit durch Lockdowns und einseitige Ausrichtung des globalen Gesundheitswesens: https://afrika.info/newsroom/afrika-rueckschlag-fuer-malaria-bekaempfung/?fbclid=IwAR1cNc4tPNN0DDQtuLMRPoPTaOBLBjRhue_udze6s4o6sj0uREL6USUSGgg
[7] Bill Gates in BBC 12.4.2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie6lRKAdvuY
[8] Vorläufige Auswertung der teleskopierten Phasen I-II des „Oxford-Impfstoffs“: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31604-4/fulltext
[9] Fragliche Wirksamkeit des „Oxford-Impfstoffs“ im Primatenversuch: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/doubts-oxford-vaccine-fails-stop-coronavirus-animal-trials/
[10] Frühere Publikationen von Clemens Arvay über COVID-19-Impfstoffe und deren Nebenwirkungen und Risiken:
(a) Aktuelles Video: https://youtu.be/Z1PU0YqtYPU
(b) Weiteres Video: https://youtu.be/Pv6tzWfDK-w
(c) Arvays Artikel in der Schweizerischen Ärztezeitung: https://saez.ch/article/doi/saez.2020.18982
[11] Kritische Beiträge des Genetikers William Haseltine zu den teleskopierten Impfstoffzulassungsverfahren:
(a) https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-risks-of-rushing-a-covid-19-vaccine/
(b) https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/05/16/did-the-oxford-covid-vaccine-work-in-monkeys-not-really/?sh=5ae390ca3c71
[12] 140 Akademien der Wissenschaften gegen „Impfstoffnationalismus“ und Verkürzungen: https://pflege-professionell.at/at-coronavirus-forscher-warnen-vor-abkuerzungen-bei-impfstoffentwicklung
[13] Bill Gates stellte im April ein Modell der Verkürzung von Impfstoff-Zulassungsverfahren vor, das als „Teleskopierung“ bezeichnet werden kann: https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
[14] Lobbyverband Vaccines Europa spricht von erhöhtem Risiko und will Haftungsfreistellungen: https://www.ft.com/content/12f7da5b-92c8-4050-bcea-e726b75eef4d
[15] Melinda Gates Telefonate mit Merkel, Macron, von der Leyen etc.: https://www.sueddeutsche.de/wirtschaft/melinda-gates-coronavirus-deutschland-1.4894066?reduced=true
[16] (a) Gates-Foundation Investorin von BioNTech: https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/dienstleister/biontech-einstieg-mit-50-millionen-warum-bill-gates-auf-biontech-aus-mainz-setzt/24981368.html
(b) Gates-Foundation Investorin bei MODERNA: https://www.drugdiscoverynews.com/gates-foundation-bets-big-on-moderna-s-mrna-technology-10450
(c) Gates-Foundation Investorin des Jenner-Instituts in Oxford: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2013/10/OPP1096893
(d) Gates-Foundation Investorin der Oxford Vaccine Group: https://www.medsci.ox.ac.uk/research/labtalk/oxford-vaccine-group
[17] Gates Foundation investiert in Luftwaffenkonzern BAE Systems, aber NICHT in die Tabakindustrie: https://www.alliancemagazine.org/analysis/conflict-interests-foundations-invest-arms-tobacco/
[18] Corona-Tote in Afrika (Stand Ende Juli 2020, 18.000): https://www.africanews.com/2020/07/29/coronavirus-in-africa-breakdown-of-infected-virus-free-countries/
Клементс Ервэй (Clemens G. Arvay, родился 22 июля 1980 г.) - швейцарский биолог и публицист, автор научно-популярной литературы, посвященной экологии здоровья.
https://www.clemensarvay.com/home
Ссылка на оригинал видео на немецком: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8eEMWsuOUiM
Дополнительные ссылки:
[1] Clemens Arvays ursprüngliches Video über den Lobbyismus durch Bill Gates für genetische Impfstoffe und verkürzte Zulassungsverfahren (April 2020): https://youtu.be/LfbbikCPoHk
[2] Gastbeitrag Bill Gates FAZ 30.9.2020: https://www.faz.net/aktuell/wirtschaft/digitec/bill-gates-wie-die-corona-pandemie-gestoppt-werden-kann-16977815.html
[3] Keine Evidenz für „Maskenzwang“: Beiträge von Frau Prof. Ines Kappstein, Infektiologin und Hygieneexpertin:
(a) zum Nachlesen im Thieme-Verlag: https://www.thieme-connect.com/products/ejournals/abstract/10.1055/a-1174-6591
(b) Audio-Podcast von Frau Prof. Kappstein: https://youtu.be/zQIHP2fmmns
[4] Nicht zugelassene Impfstoffe bereits zu hunderten Millionen Dosen vorbestellt:
(a) https://www.deutsche-apotheker-zeitung.de/news/artikel/2020/08/27/der-run-auf-covid-19-impfstoffe
(b) https://www.apotheken-umschau.de/Coronavirus/Deutschland-sichert-sich-Corona-Impfstoff-559201.html
[5] Lockdowns verschärften Welthunger: https://www.oxfam.org/en/research/hunger-virus-how-covid-19-fuelling-hunger-hungry-world
[6] Malaria-Übersterblichkeit durch Lockdowns und einseitige Ausrichtung des globalen Gesundheitswesens: https://afrika.info/newsroom/afrika-rueckschlag-fuer-malaria-bekaempfung/?fbclid=IwAR1cNc4tPNN0DDQtuLMRPoPTaOBLBjRhue_udze6s4o6sj0uREL6USUSGgg
[7] Bill Gates in BBC 12.4.2020: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ie6lRKAdvuY
[8] Vorläufige Auswertung der teleskopierten Phasen I-II des „Oxford-Impfstoffs“: https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lancet/article/PIIS0140-6736(20)31604-4/fulltext
[9] Fragliche Wirksamkeit des „Oxford-Impfstoffs“ im Primatenversuch: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/global-health/science-and-disease/doubts-oxford-vaccine-fails-stop-coronavirus-animal-trials/
[10] Frühere Publikationen von Clemens Arvay über COVID-19-Impfstoffe und deren Nebenwirkungen und Risiken:
(a) Aktuelles Video: https://youtu.be/Z1PU0YqtYPU
(b) Weiteres Video: https://youtu.be/Pv6tzWfDK-w
(c) Arvays Artikel in der Schweizerischen Ärztezeitung: https://saez.ch/article/doi/saez.2020.18982
[11] Kritische Beiträge des Genetikers William Haseltine zu den teleskopierten Impfstoffzulassungsverfahren:
(a) https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/the-risks-of-rushing-a-covid-19-vaccine/
(b) https://www.forbes.com/sites/williamhaseltine/2020/05/16/did-the-oxford-covid-vaccine-work-in-monkeys-not-really/?sh=5ae390ca3c71
[12] 140 Akademien der Wissenschaften gegen „Impfstoffnationalismus“ und Verkürzungen: https://pflege-professionell.at/at-coronavirus-forscher-warnen-vor-abkuerzungen-bei-impfstoffentwicklung
[13] Bill Gates stellte im April ein Modell der Verkürzung von Impfstoff-Zulassungsverfahren vor, das als „Teleskopierung“ bezeichnet werden kann: https://www.gatesnotes.com/Health/What-you-need-to-know-about-the-COVID-19-vaccine
[14] Lobbyverband Vaccines Europa spricht von erhöhtem Risiko und will Haftungsfreistellungen: https://www.ft.com/content/12f7da5b-92c8-4050-bcea-e726b75eef4d
[15] Melinda Gates Telefonate mit Merkel, Macron, von der Leyen etc.: https://www.sueddeutsche.de/wirtschaft/melinda-gates-coronavirus-deutschland-1.4894066?reduced=true
[16] (a) Gates-Foundation Investorin von BioNTech: https://www.wiwo.de/unternehmen/dienstleister/biontech-einstieg-mit-50-millionen-warum-bill-gates-auf-biontech-aus-mainz-setzt/24981368.html
(b) Gates-Foundation Investorin bei MODERNA: https://www.drugdiscoverynews.com/gates-foundation-bets-big-on-moderna-s-mrna-technology-10450
(c) Gates-Foundation Investorin des Jenner-Instituts in Oxford: https://www.gatesfoundation.org/How-We-Work/Quick-Links/Grants-Database/Grants/2013/10/OPP1096893
(d) Gates-Foundation Investorin der Oxford Vaccine Group: https://www.medsci.ox.ac.uk/research/labtalk/oxford-vaccine-group
[17] Gates Foundation investiert in Luftwaffenkonzern BAE Systems, aber NICHT in die Tabakindustrie: https://www.alliancemagazine.org/analysis/conflict-interests-foundations-invest-arms-tobacco/
[18] Corona-Tote in Afrika (Stand Ende Juli 2020, 18.000): https://www.africanews.com/2020/07/29/coronavirus-in-africa-breakdown-of-infected-virus-free-countries/
Клементс Ервэй (Clemens G. Arvay, родился 22 июля 1980 г.) - швейцарский биолог и публицист, автор научно-популярной литературы, посвященной экологии здоровья.
https://www.clemensarvay.com/home
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