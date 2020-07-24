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X22 Report - Episode n° 2231b du 24 juillet 2020 - 15 premières minutes
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72 views • July 26, 2020
Source: Traduction & Réinformation
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o80Ah6Dk7_g
English - French
A tous ceux qui se demandent ce qu'on trouve dans les rapports X22 de Dave, voici une traduction des 15 premières minutes de l'avant dernier épisode en date du 24 juillet 2020.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o80Ah6Dk7_g
English - French
A tous ceux qui se demandent ce qu'on trouve dans les rapports X22 de Dave, voici une traduction des 15 premières minutes de l'avant dernier épisode en date du 24 juillet 2020.
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