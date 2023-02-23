02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL：When many companies moved out of China, Panasonic moved its home appliance headquarters to China

https://gettr.com/post/p29fgnia048

02/13/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL, NFSC fellow fighters continue to protest in front of Paul Hastings office at Roppongi, Tokyo. Fellow fighter Black Cat briefly described the development history of Panasonic in China from the time of Konosuke Matsushita to the present. When many companies moved out of China, Panasonic moved its home appliance headquarters to China. Now they closed, downsized many of factories or even commissioned local Chinese company to manufacture in their factories.

#paulhastings #panasonic #colludingwithccp

02/13/2023 对邪恶说不，新中国联邦日本战友们继续在东京六本木的普衡办公楼前进行抗议。同行的黑猫简述了松下电器从松下幸之助时期到现在在中共国的发展史。当许多公司搬离中共国的时候，松下还将其家电总部搬到了中国。现在他们关闭、缩减了许多工厂，甚至把工厂委托给中共国本地公司去生产。

#普衡 #松下电器 #勾结中共



