Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The term genocide is not inappropriate, INTERVIEW George Galloway, Chris Hedges (mirrored)
channel image
Contrarian
1907 Subscribers
14 views
Published Yesterday

Mirrored from YouTube channel George Galloway:-

https://youtu.be/o1I9JYqmkEM?si=H3J_GO4GuAHVJyBw

27 Oct 2023 #ChrisHedges #Israel #Gaza

INTERVIEW: We’ve gone from the absurdity of criticising Israel as a form of anti-semitism to criticising genocide as a form of anti-semitism


Follow MOATS on YouTube #ChrisHedges #Israel #Gaza

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket