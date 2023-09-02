02-09-2023 Season of Darkness: DARKNESS

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Psalms 18:9 And He bowed the heavens and came down, And thick darkness was under His feet.
Psalms 18:11 He made darkness His covering; Around Him His booth, Darkness of waters, thick clouds of the skies.
Isaiah 50:3 “I clothe the heavens with darkness, and I make sackcloth their covering.”