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#273: From Covid to Truckers to Ukraine-Russia—Dr. E. Michael Jones
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20 views • March 09, 2022
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Have you noticed how fast Covid left the front pages, and then the next over-saturated story of the Ottawa trucker convoy, and now it’s the Ukraine-Russia drama?
E. Michael Jones aims his rhetorical blunderbuss at media malfeasance and oligarchic deception in this episode. The media industrial complex do not want you paying attention to what’s really going on, so they wag the dog, and create effective distractions.
POINTS COVERED
👉How the Ottawa trucker event and the reactions to it revealed a crisis of democracy: whom do politicians represent?
👉How the Covid misinformation, the trucker misinformation, and the Ukraine misinformation are of a piece. Same liars, different lies.
👉Why do so many of the manipulators of the official narrative happen to be Jewish?
👉The connection between the Catholic crisis in Germany, and the secular crisis in Ukraine
👉Why no one in the western media is interested in seeing the Ukraine conflict through Russian’s national interest
👉The role of the message of Fatima in all these errors
👉How you can tell the levers of political power lie above individual heads of state.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
👉All of E. Michael Jones’ books and articles: https://www.fidelitypress.org/
👉Culture Wars website: http://www.culturewars.com
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SPONSORS
👉Z Stack protocol for early Covid treatment and prevention. Get yours here: www.zstacklife.com/CoffinNation
👉My Pillow: Support true patriot Mike Lindell by getting some of his incredible US-made products here: https://www.mypillow.com/patrick
********************************************************************************
Have you noticed how fast Covid left the front pages, and then the next over-saturated story of the Ottawa trucker convoy, and now it’s the Ukraine-Russia drama?
E. Michael Jones aims his rhetorical blunderbuss at media malfeasance and oligarchic deception in this episode. The media industrial complex do not want you paying attention to what’s really going on, so they wag the dog, and create effective distractions.
POINTS COVERED
👉How the Ottawa trucker event and the reactions to it revealed a crisis of democracy: whom do politicians represent?
👉How the Covid misinformation, the trucker misinformation, and the Ukraine misinformation are of a piece. Same liars, different lies.
👉Why do so many of the manipulators of the official narrative happen to be Jewish?
👉The connection between the Catholic crisis in Germany, and the secular crisis in Ukraine
👉Why no one in the western media is interested in seeing the Ukraine conflict through Russian’s national interest
👉The role of the message of Fatima in all these errors
👉How you can tell the levers of political power lie above individual heads of state.
RESOURCES MENTIONED
👉All of E. Michael Jones’ books and articles: https://www.fidelitypress.org/
👉Culture Wars website: http://www.culturewars.com
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