Two Majors #Summary as of the morning of November 11, 2025

▪️ In the Saratov region, as a result of a UAV attack, there is damage to civilian infrastructure facilities; footage of a fire at an oil refinery is being published. In the Rostov region, UAVs were destroyed in Bataysk and the Myasnikovsky district.

▪️ The Russian Armed Forces delivered powerful strikes on the Odessa region, with multiple hits on the Reni district's electrical networks: now even solar panels are being taken out.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, assault units of motorized rifle troops and naval infantry of the "North" Group of Forces are engaged in heavy offensive battles on two front sections. In the Tetkinsky and Glushkovsky directions, our artillery struck the AFU near Pavlovka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the village of Lozovoe, an FPV drone struck a passenger car, injuring the driver. In the village of Belyanka, a drone strike on a KamAZ truck working in the field injured the driver, who later died in hospital. In the village of Chervona Dibrovka, an FPV drone explosion injured a fighter of the "Orlan" unit. In the city of Shebekino, a self-defense fighter was wounded while repelling a drone attack. Under strikes are Chaika, Chervona Dibrovka, Bochkivka, Novostroevka-Pervaya.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles near Volchansk and on the Khatne front section. The AFU command is redeploying personnel of brigades undergoing replenishment of losses to the Kharkov region to restore lost positions. Four servicemen of the 57th Motorized Rifle Brigade were captured in Volchansk within a day. The spokesperson for the Joint Forces Group of the AFU stated that Volchansk is almost completely destroyed, making it difficult for the AFU to fortify positions and hold back the Russian Army's advance. Our forces are reported to be advancing in the forest near Synelnykove. On the Melovoe-Khatne front section, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded their control zone and advanced 550 meters through forest belts. The actions of our troops across the border, ongoing for more than a week, have somehow caused a stir in the Ukrainian information space: Kiev has long concealed the true situation on the front, then reports "unexpected breakthroughs."

▪️ Heavy fighting continues in Kupyansk, and informationally our side actively uses the tactic of constant pressure on the enemy through Russian media, constantly announcing the imminent fall of the city's defense. The AFU are making constant attempts to break through the city from the southwest to rectify the situation.

▪️ The assault on Pokrovsk (Krasnoarmeysk) has been named a strategic offensive operation by the AFU commander-in-chief; the enemy states it expects further decisive strikes by the Russian Armed Forces. Footage is circulating online of our troops entering the city under the cover of fog directly along the road: weather conditions were used for movement in the absence of enemy UAVs. Fighting is ongoing at the base of the Dobropolsk salient, with the enemy constantly counterattacking.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the "East" Group of Forces liberated Sladkoye and Novoye. Over 4 days, our Far Eastern warriors have consecutively liberated 5 settlements without slowing the pace of the offensive.

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, positional battles are ongoing near Novodanilovka and Malaya Tokmachka. In Primorsk, Russian Airborne Forces units are making slow progress under extremely difficult conditions. Bloody battles are ongoing.

▪️ In the Kherson region, the AFU shelled a car near Novaya Mayachka, killing a woman. In Kalanchak and Holaya Pristan, a woman and a man were injured. The enemy also shelled Aleshki, Kakhovka, Velyka Lepetykha, Holaya Pristan, Kazachyi Lager, Lyubimovka, Novaya Mayachka, Sagi, and Sofiyivka. The Russian Armed Forces are striking the right bank of the Dnieper River.