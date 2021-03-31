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3.30.21 POST ELECTION UPDATE #68 Interview by Career Navy Seal Mike/CIA Spec Ops Soldier Mike Jaco "Intuition Secrets"
The Patriot Streetfighter
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331 views • March 31, 2021
Interviewed by career Navy Seal (Team 6) and CIA Special Operations Soldier Mike Jaco, the modern Light Warrior. Mike's unique perspective of intuition and spiritual ascension is the basis if our discussion of where are in this Cabal takedown operation

Follow Mike on his new Channel (YT took down his channel so please subscribe and rebuild the Jaco army. Youtube...
https://www.youtube.com/user/MichaelJaco

Intuition Secrets...
https://unleashingintuition.com

BEWARE OF YOUTUBE FRAUDSTERS!! MIMICKING THIS CHANNEL AND THE PSF REVOLUTION. PAY ATTENTION...

Patriot Streetfighter 7 is again the PRIMARY Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lL...

Patriot Streetfighter 8 is the BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0iE...
RETURNING TO PATRIOT STREETFIGHTER 7 TONIGHT... JAILBREAK!


BEWARE OF YOUTUBE FRAUDSTERS!! MIMICKING THIS CHANNEL AND THE PSF REVOLUTION. PAY ATTENTION...


Patriot Streetfighter 8 is the new PRIMARY Channel for the dates of 3/19 thru 3/27/21
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3lL...


Patriot Streetfighter 6 is the new BACKUP Channel
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWDY...


MEDIA REQUESTS ONLY - ALL OTHER EMAILS DELETED IMMEDIATELY: [email protected]

The Patriot Streetfighter Information Warfare Platform is taking shape. Check out https://scottmckay.us​. We will be adding an email list so all will get notifications to upcoming online events. Soon to LIVESTREAM from there so as to protect our message from being censored or blocked. More coming soon.

Donate to the Patriot Streetfighter Mission & Global Unity Bridge Initiative: https://bit.ly/patriotsriseup

IMPORTANT.... I have setup a telegram channel and chat group, setup telegram (https://telegram.org/​) on your device, and follow my updates here:
https://t.me/patriotstreetfighter​ for the BROADCAST CHANNEL https://t.me/patriotstreetfighters​ for GROUP CHAT CHANNEL

Global Unity Bridge Signup Link:
https://mypatriotsnetwork.com/mpn/?ref=6


Join the Network, then click "GROUPS" and scroll down to find Global Unity Bridge and become a Member
Connect with all my social media by going to:
http://patriotsriseup.com​ where you can also access
patriotstreetfighter.com for fun Patriot Streetfighter gear...

Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sa...

Rumble (PRIMARY) https://rumble.com/c/PatriotStreetfig...

Bitchute https://bit.ly/bitchutethetippingpoin...

"The Tipping Point" LIVE radio show: Mondays 8-10pm EST
http://revolution.radio/
in STUDIO B (Mobile device tilt sideways to landscape view for STUDIO B)
Call-in listeners 641-793-7038


Tunein Radio is a good option if the web servers or phones are jammed
https://tunein.com/radio/Revolution-R...
Or use the app for Android or Apple
Search for Revolution Radio and select Studio B

The Plan To Save The World by Joe M
https://rumble.com/vbd957-q-the-plan-...
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