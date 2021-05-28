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Ο δρ McCullough λέει την αλήθεια. (Μέρος 16). Γιατί τόση πίεση να εμβολιαστούν όλοι.
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6202 views • May 28, 2021
Μια συνέντευξη του Peter A. McCullough, MD, MPH ( Καθηγητή Ιατρικής και Αναπληρωτή Διευθυντή Ιατρικής στο Ιατρικό Κέντρο του Πανεπιστημίου Baylor στο Dallas, στο Texas των Η.Π.Α. ) απο τον John Leake .
Το βιογραφικό του: https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/peter-mccullough.html
Ολόκληρη την εκπομπή θα τη βρείτε εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLCDVjcVgfydwmymevviKUw
και εδώ :
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/full-mccullough-interview:6?r=9Zpg1ggKhLiZrz9gG68i6j1mE5ixRf3Y
Η ιστοσελίδα της δημοσιογράφου Whitney Webb είναι :
https://unlimitedhangout.com/
Άρθρα της Whitney Webb μεταφρασμένα στα ελληνικά θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/Whitney%20Webb
Το βιογραφικό του: https://www.cardiometabolichealth.org/peter-mccullough.html
Ολόκληρη την εκπομπή θα τη βρείτε εδώ:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLCDVjcVgfydwmymevviKUw
και εδώ :
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/full-mccullough-interview:6?r=9Zpg1ggKhLiZrz9gG68i6j1mE5ixRf3Y
Η ιστοσελίδα της δημοσιογράφου Whitney Webb είναι :
https://unlimitedhangout.com/
Άρθρα της Whitney Webb μεταφρασμένα στα ελληνικά θα βρείτε εδώ :
https://oaskhths.blogspot.com/search/label/Whitney%20Webb
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