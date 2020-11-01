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FRIDAY - OCTOBER 30, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=3424153564
Former apostolic nuncio to the United States Archbishop Carlo Maria Viganò says that he believes God will see to it that President Donald Trump will be victorious in the November elections. “I believe that this faith in God, which clearly must be matched by a consistency of Christian life and witness, will also confirm in the 2020 US presidential election that ‘the Lord’s right hand has done mighty things’ as Psalm 117 reminds us. EP 2174-9AM President Trump "An Instrument Of Divine Providence" In Open Letter By Former Vatican Secretary-General Carlo Vigano https://bit.ly/3kL6YHl
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