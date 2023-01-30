Create New Account
Time Lord. Short film
shipshard
Published 17 hours ago
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JmalmnTi5SY 
Film "time travel" filmed in two days for a session in 2010. Samples, work with lighting. The main task was to convey the atmosphere of the night and convey the appropriate lighting in the frame.

Professional videoproduction CMCproduction & SmartREC

CMCproduction - full cycle video production

SmartREC - the first mobile video production in St. Petersburg

Professional videography, collaboration, video for business, creatives, video production

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
