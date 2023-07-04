For people who have suffered the death of a child. 6-8-23





In Matthew chapter 18 verse 3 Jesus Christ states, “Truly, I say to you, unless you turn and become like children, you will never enter the kingdom of heaven.” And in Mark Chapter 10 verse 15 Jesus Christ states, “Truly I say to you, whoever does not receive the kingdom of God like a child shall not enter it.” In these verses Jesus Christ states, “like a child, or children.” If someone dies as a child, it seems logical to me they would receive the kingdom of God/heaven. Have a great day.





Romans 10/9 “if you confess with your lips that Jesus is Lord and believe in you heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.” to go see your children in heaven!





Deuteronomy 1/39 “Moreover your little ones, who you said would become a prey, and your children, who this day have no knowledge of good or evil, shall go in there, and to them I will give it, and they shall possess it.”