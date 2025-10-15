War has ended officially, but our struggles & sufferings won't be able to end soon

Sara Awad - Author of the Hunger Diaries:

‘The war has ended officially, but our struggles and sufferings won't be able to end soon even’

Gazans won't be able to go back home because NO MORE home left in Gaza.

Adding:

Muslims can now pray in Vatican for the first time in history

The Vatican has opened a Muslim prayer room in its Apostolic Library to accommodate scholars

'Some Muslim scholars asked for a room with a carpet for praying and we gave it to them' — Vice Prefect Father Giacomo Cardinali.

Also, Pope Leo XIV receives WHITE HORSE named Proton from Polish breeder Andrzej Michalski

The gift, inspired by an old photo of the Pope on horseback in Peru, was presented ahead of the General Audience — Vatican News