BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

War has ended officially, but our struggles & sufferings won't be able to end soon
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1326 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
27 views • 2 days ago

Sara Awad - Author of the Hunger Diaries: 

‘The war has ended officially, but our struggles and sufferings won't be able to end soon even’ 

Gazans won't be able to go back home because NO MORE home left in Gaza.

Adding: 

Muslims can now pray in Vatican for the first time in history

The Vatican has opened a Muslim prayer room in its Apostolic Library to accommodate scholars

'Some Muslim scholars asked for a room with a carpet for praying and we gave it to them' — Vice Prefect Father Giacomo Cardinali.

Also, Pope Leo XIV receives WHITE HORSE named Proton from Polish breeder Andrzej Michalski

The gift, inspired by an old photo of the Pope on horseback in Peru, was presented ahead of the General Audience — Vatican News

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy