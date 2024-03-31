



The message is very simple...



If you are a Man of God who crossed illegally and are in hiding or lacking a purpose...



Christ our Lord is recruiting Laborers.



While Bikers, Militias, and Patriot Groups across Spokane are uniting to launch a bold Mission with VOP...



Alpha Team is forming an Elite Unit of Migrant Men who will do what our Nation has collectively failed to do...



Find, rescue, assist, and minister to children who have been trafficked into darkness across the Nation.



Walking for the Forgotten Ministry is providing sanctuary within the Boundaries of all VOP Operations to illegal border crossers who are joining His Ministry permanently to find the missing children.



Some Men joining us are husbands, fathers, and even redeemed criminals.



These Men do not want child abusers, rapists, and violent thugs who illegally crossed with them to succeed in harming life across America.



The Men will be protected and left alone to do God's work.



Their defense is of God.



Thank you everyone for your stubbornness and tenacity. These children are the benefactors of your love, charity, and prayers.



You are most definitely smiled upon by our amazing God. More great news involving Churches preparing to march onto the Battlefield with us is forthcoming.



Praise God.



#VeteransOnPatrol

