Apple fired an app reviewer for approving Guo Wengui's app, who had been suing Apple. By November 2021, they settled the issue in mediation, and I believe he received a fairly substantial settlement from Apple.
苹果公司解雇了一位应用程序审查员，因为他批准了郭文贵的应用程序，后者一直在起诉苹果公司。到了2021年11月，他们在调解中解决了这个问题。我相信他从苹果公司获得了相当可观的赔偿。
