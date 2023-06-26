https://gettr.com/post/p2kbx1191ed

06/22/2023 Nicole on Stinchfield podcast: Initially, the CCP's Ministry of Foreign Affairs claimed to be unaware of Blinken's visit to China. It was only after the U.S. Court of Appeals 2nd Circuit rejected once again the bail application of Miles Guo, the founder of the New Federal State of China, on June 14th, that the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Department of State announced Blinken's official visit. Following the meeting, Blinken declared the United States does not support Taiwanese independence. What a sellout!

06/22/2023 妮可做客Stinchfield广播节目：起初，中共外交部表示对布林肯访华不知情。在6月14日美国第二巡回上诉法院再次拒绝了新中国联邦创始人郭文贵的保释申请后，中共外交部和美国国务院才宣布了布林肯的正式访问。而在会谈后，布林肯表示不支持台湾独立。这就是一场政治出卖。

