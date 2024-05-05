⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(5 May 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces improved the situation along the front line, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 14th and 30th mechanised brigades near Sinkovka (Kharkov region) and Novosadovoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Six attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 77th Airmobile Brigade and 1st Ukrainian National Guard Brigade were repelled near Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 305 Ukrainian troops and two armoured personnel carriers.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers & 1 105-mm U.S.-made M119 howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Yug Group of Forces captured more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 22nd, 93rd mechanised brigades, 5th, 92th assault brigades, and 56th Motorised Infantry Brigade near Andreyevka, Orekhovo-Vasilyevka, Grigorovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Krasnoye (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 290 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, three 122-mm D-30 howitzers, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Tsentr Group of Forces liberated Ocheretino (DPR), improved the tactical situation, and inflicted losses on units of the AFU 24th and 115th mechanised brigades near Arkhangelskoye & Novgorodskoye (DPR).

Eight counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 78th Separate Air Assault Regiment, 47th Mechanised Brigade, 142nd, 143rd infantry brigades, and 68th Jaeger Brigade were repelled near Novokalinovo, Ocheretino, Solovyovo, Berdichi, Semyonovka, and Netaylovo (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 380 Ukrainian troops, one U.S.-made Abrams tank, two infantry fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Bradley, one armoured fighting vehicle & three pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 155-mm Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, one 105-mm U.S.-made M102 light howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, one 122-mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system, and one 122-mm howitzer were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Vostok Group of Forces took more advantageous lines, as well as inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade and 108th Territorial Defence Brigade near Urozhaynoye and Staromayorskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 135 Ukrainian troops, three pickup trucks, one 155-mm UK-made FH-70 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, and one 100-mm MT-12 Rapira anti-tank gun.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware clusters of the AFU 44th Artillery Brigade, 35th Marines Brigade, and 121st Territorial Defence Brigade near Pavlovka (Zaporozhye region), Ivanovka, Mikhailovka, and Zolotaya Balka (Kherson region). One counter-attack launched by an assault detachment of the AFU 118th Mechanised Brigade was repelled north of Rabotino (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 45 Ukrainian troops, one 155-mm U.S.-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery system, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Groups of Forces of the Russian Federation wiped out one western-made missile weaponry depot near Odessa, as well as one P-19 radar station for detecting and tracking air targets near Kozytovka (Kharkov region).



▫️One fuel depot of the AFU 218th Joint Logistic Centre, workshops of missile fuel production facilities, weaponry for unmanned aerial vehicles were destroyed, as well as enemy manpower and military hardware was engaged in 108 areas.



▫️Air defence units shot down 20 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and two French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs.

📊In total, 593 airplanes, 270 helicopters, 23,742 unmanned aerial vehicles, 512 anti-aircraft missile systems, 15,917 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,279 combat vehicles of multiple rocket launcher systems, 9,314 field artillery guns and mortars, and 21,479 special military vehicles have been neutralised since the beginning of the special military operation.