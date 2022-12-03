Zombie-Shiki - Eigo Ryoku Sosei Jutsu: English of the Dead (2008, DS)

Zombie-Shiki - Eigo Ryoku Sosei Jutsu: English of the Dead (ゾンビ式 英語力蘇生術 イングリッシュ オブ ザ デッド, Zombie Sytle - English Skill Resurrection Technique) is an educational game developed by Now Production and published by Sega. It was only released in Japan.





English of the Dead is another educational spin-off to Sega's House of the Dead series, like Typing of the Dead before. English of the Dead is a game to learn English vocabulary. It is based on House of the Dead 2 and you go through basically the same story and levels. Instead of shooting the zombies directly, you need to spell out English words displayed over zombies and other enemies. You need to write the word down with the stylus, letter by letter. Each correct letter will make your character shoot the enemy, completing the word will defeat it. Sometimes characters are missing, so you need know these or deduce them from the audio, as the words are also read out loud. If you are too slow, an enemy will hit you. Like in the regular House of the Dead games, you only got a limited number of lives, and it's game over if you loose all. Solving problems fast and without errors will give you bonus items or new lives. There is also a hint gauge which fill with correct answers. You can use a hint function to skip letters as long as the gauge is not empty.