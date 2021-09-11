THE REAL DEAL (9 SEP 2021) WITH NICHOLAS KOLLERSTROM, PH.D. - EVIDENCE POINTS TO ISRAEL

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Nick Kollerstrom, a man I have long admired, who is the leading expert on the London 7/7 subway attacks and on false flag operations in Europe. Here he and I discuss some of the key indications that Israel was the driving force behind the 9/11 attacks in the US, which appear to have been designed to drawn US military forces into the Middle East to take out the modern Arab states that served as a counter-balance to Israel's domination of the entire region and to confront the Persian nation of Iran, which Israel most fears. Nick focuses on the work of Christopher Bollyn, Alan Sabrosky and David Icke in making his case, where there are many additional indications that he's got it right!