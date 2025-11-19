⚡️ Russian Armed Forces repel ATACMS missile strike on Voronezh

On 18 November 2025, at 14:31 (Moscow time), the Kiev regime attempted to launch a missile strike against civilian objects in the depth of the territory of the Russian Federation.



Four U.S.-made ATACMS operational-tactical missiles were launched by the enemy against the city of Voronezh.



During the anti-missile battle, Russian S-400 surface-to-air systems and Pantsir anti-aircraft missile system shot down all ATACMS missiles.



Falling debris from the destroyed missiles damaged the roofs of the Voronezh Regional Geriatric Centre and an orphanage, as well as one private house.



There are no casualties or injured among civilians.



Russian air reconnaissance systems promptly identified the location of the ATACMS launch in Kharkov region.



Two U.S.-made MLRS launchers were detected near Volosskaya Balakleya (50 km south-east of Chuguyev).



An Iskander-M system launched a missile strike against the AFU missile position, which destroyed two MLRS launchers along with ammunition and up to 10 servicemen of the crews.



Source - 🔹 Russian Defence Ministry

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!