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《星球封锁》Planet Lockdown: A Documentary | Chinese (Simplified)
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129 views • April 03, 2022
《星球封锁》是一部90分钟的纪录片，讲述了世界的現况。我们采访了一些世界上最頂尖、最勇敢的人，包括流行病学家、科学家、医生、律师、活动家、政治家和一位大屠杀幸存者。 这些无惧的灵魂不顾一切地说出真相，并激励我们也这样做。我们必须有勇气克服恐惧，才能建立更好的世界。
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