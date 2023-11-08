Max Blumenthal asks #US State Dept why Blinken & Biden have Accused Nations of 'Genocide,' but 'Not' Israel - Full Video
39 views
•
Published 15 hours ago
•
Journalist Max Blumenthal asks #US State Dept why Antony Blinken and Joe Biden have accused nations of genocide.
Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos