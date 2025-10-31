So Much For Progressivism

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Woke ideas have wrecked the Dems’ brand.
They shoved woke crap down your throat.
They want normal people with normal concerns to suck it.
The party elites are the ones to blame.
It’s still oppression politics, but they switched targets — replacing ‘equity’ with ‘affordability’.
Fox News | Gutfeld! (30 October 2025)