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Dr. Bryan Ardis - Summation of Evidence Grand-Jury.Net
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83 views • February 22, 2022
Banned YouTube Videos
This summation by Dr. Bryan Ardis of his testimony in the Grand Jury trial, nails our health agencies to the wall. This video needs to go viral. From Grand Jury Day 3.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHKmDCL5IITU/
This summation by Dr. Bryan Ardis of his testimony in the Grand Jury trial, nails our health agencies to the wall. This video needs to go viral. From Grand Jury Day 3.
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/vHKmDCL5IITU/
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