Pastor Richard Jordan (from 2024-06-30) Why Don't We Baptize People
jeffhertzog
jeffhertzog
4 followers
2 views • 1 day ago

Pastor Richard Jordan (from 2024-06-30) Why Don't We Baptize People

If you like my work please bless it by donating and there are 3 ways!

My website https://www.jeffhertzog.net where you can donate PayPal Thank You! (and Give Send Go)


My Give Send Go Page https://www.givesendgo.com/jeffhertzog


You can support also with Walmart Gift Cards since I am a Carnivore/Low Carb/Organic and use Natural Supplements - link https://www.walmart.com/ip/Basic-Blue-Yellow-Spark-Walmart-Gift-Card/654950389

and use my email [email protected] and it will go directly to my account.


Thank you all for your support!

biblebaptismbible studyking james biblekjvkjbwater baptismbaptizepastor richard jordan
