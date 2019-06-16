[Jun 16, 2019] The Evolution/Alien/Multiverse Deception Part 1: Indoctrination Through Media (39K views on YouTube)

This is Part 1 of several parts I will be making, elaborating on the various things I discussed in the interview Parable of the vineyard did with me concerning the Contact in the Desert conference I recently attended. That conference featured the who's who in the Ancient Aliens crowd and it was all about evolution, higher consciousness and the Ancient Alien narrative of panspermia and the idea that our "creators" are going to be returning soon. This particular part talks about how "they" have been using mainstream media to indoctrinate us for decades - and why I intend to use SEED to combat their agenda.If you'd like to help me with this goal, please visit:If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here: