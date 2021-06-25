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THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG? GET THE FACTS! WHAT'S THE RISK?
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161 views • June 25, 2021
WATCH THE ORIGINAL VIDEO HERE --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/the-delta-variant-a-false-flag/
THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?
We are being told the ‘Delta Variant’ is dangerously sweeping across the world. Everyone from Joe Biden to medical officials are seizing the opportunity to push the experimental #Covid19 shot on young adults. But from Israel to the U.K., trends have emerged causing many to question this narrative.
POSTED: June 24, 2021
THE DELTA VARIANT: A FALSE FLAG?
We are being told the ‘Delta Variant’ is dangerously sweeping across the world. Everyone from Joe Biden to medical officials are seizing the opportunity to push the experimental #Covid19 shot on young adults. But from Israel to the U.K., trends have emerged causing many to question this narrative.
POSTED: June 24, 2021
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