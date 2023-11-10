Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Breakfast Cookies
channel image
Food Ranger Alice
10 Subscribers
Shop now
233 views
Published 17 hours ago

Breakfast Cookies


Ingredients 

3/4 cup creamy peanut butter
2 to 4 Tablespoons honey , more to taste
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 to 3 Tablespoons chia seeds
3/4 cup old fashioned oats , more if needed
1/4 cup Cacao nibs
1/4 cup chopped almonds
1/4 cup pumpkin seeds


Preparation

Place the peanut butter, honey and vanilla in a microwavable bowl and microwave the ingredients for 20 seconds. Taste and add more honey or vanilla to reach desired taste.
Stir the mixture until well combined, then add in the remaining ingredients. Stir well and ensure everything is well incorporated. Taste and add any extra's if desired. If it's too runny, add more oats. If it's too dry, add more honey and peanut butter.
Roll the mixture into 8 balls and place the balls on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Press the balls flat slightly and add any extra desired toppings. Place them in the fridge or freezer until set.
Take out a few minutes before serving. Serve and enjoy.


- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - 

Visit my blog at https://myfoodranger.blogspot.com


Buy lab-verified products now at BrighteonStore.com



Keywords
foodingredientsrecipesuperfoodhealth foodcooking

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket