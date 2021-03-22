Politics for Food Supplies is Going to Be Interesting

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Bob Kudla from Trade Genius and David DuByne of ADAPT 2030 discuss how the record money printing of the U.S Dollar will ripple through the global economy in 2021 causing incredible inflation for food and daily essentials. With rising fuel prices, what places that will weather the financial storm which Bob discusses. Ready to protect your family?
•Decentralization of slaughterhouses
•Slaughterhouses colluding and price fixing on cattle prices
•Staying ahead of food inflation
•Fertilizer producers, Grocery Stores and Beverage stocks do well in inflation periods
•Cryptocurrency miners and crypto mining stocks
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