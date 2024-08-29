© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monkeypox Jabs to Start Arriving in Congo, Africa CDC Says
"Mpox vaccines are expected to arrive in central Africa from Sept. 1 as a lethal outbreak of the disease that’s become a global health emergency spreads. Bloomberg News' Ondiro Oganga discusses with Jennifer Zabasajja on Horizons Middle East & Africa."